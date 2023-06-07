Debina Bonnerjee calls out trolls who body-shamed her, says 'You all were rude but I found...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEBINA BONNERJEE Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the most popular couples in the television industry. The pair tied the knot in 2011. After 11 years of marriage, they embraced parenthood for the first time in April 2022. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Lianna. After that, the pair got blessed with their second child, daughter Divisha Choudhary, in November 2022. Now, they got her younger daughter Divisha's ears pierced. During the ceremony, Debina slammed trolls while giving a detail about her outfit.

The actress wore a lovely yellow ethnic outfit and shared a fun tale, while calling out those who body-shamed her during her post-pregnancy days. Debina shared, "This dress for today has a tale, I had got this before the lockdown when we went to Gir. After that, this was my favourite dress but I couldn't fit it. Thanks to all your comments that you all kept writing, 'You are fat', 'these clothes don't suit you' and all. Do you think you all were discouraging me? No! I found a silver lining in it. I knew the reason behind my weight gain, it wasn't because I was lazing around. I had reasons to put on weight. Definitely, you all were rude and still are rude but I am loving it. I am working on myself and my diet is on and so is my workout. I have lost weight as you can see how this outfit has fit me well."

Further, Debina shared how Divisha got her ears pierced. While the couple had prepared everything that could distract her during the process but Divisha had other plans, she realised there was something wrong and burst out crying. Gurmeet and Debina kept all the toys ready for Divisha and the actor held the munchkin in his arms and made her sit on his lap during the piercing.

On November 11, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet shared the news with a special post which he captioned, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."

