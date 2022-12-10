Divya Agarwal & her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar make FIRST public appearance post their engagement | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYAAGARWAL Divya Agarwal & fiance Apurva make FIRST appearance

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal recently got engaged to her fiance, Apurva Padgaonkar. On December 6, the actress took to her social media account to share the big news. The news stirred the internet and left fans in utter shock, as it came just months after she broke up with her longtime boyfriend, Varun Sood. The love-smitten engagement pictures became a subject of criticism and received massive trolling as fans accused Divya of cheating on Varun Sood. Now, the newly engaged couple has made their first public appearance together.

On Friday, Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar graced the birthday party of Ali Merchantt. The couple was all smiles and looked head over heels in love. The actress flashed her engagement ring in front of the paparazzi. After that, they could be seen enjoying the cake cutting ceremony with the birthday boy.

During an interview with ETimes, the actress opened up about her relationship and told how she met Apurva. "Life has come full circle. I have known Apurva for a long time and we dated each other between 2015 and 2018, but then we drifted apart. However, we continued to keep in touch. He was always that friend who I could go to any time. After Varun and I broke up in March 2022, I was going through a tough phase. Apurva was there for me like a best friend, who stood by me like rock. So, though I was not expecting a proposal, in my mind I knew that he was the kind of guy I wanted to marry," Divya stated.

Earlier, the actress dropped pictures from her engagement. In the pictures, Divya looks both surprised and extremely happy as she flaunts her unique engagement ring. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone ."

