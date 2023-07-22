Mouni Roy discharged from hospital after 9 days; shares update on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mouni Roy discharged from hospital after nine days

Mouni Roy left her fans worried after she shared a post on social media informing that she has been discharged from the hospital after being admitted for 9 days. While she did not mention the reason, but shared a series of pictures informing fans that she is slowly recovering.

Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, “9 days in a hospital & I’m overwhelmed by a stillness deeper than anything I have ever known. Happy to report I’m back home and recovering slowly but very well. A happy healthy life over everything”.

She also added, “A big thank you to my loveliest friends who spent their precious time taking care of me, and sent me wishes & love”. Mouni also gave a special shoutout to her husband Suraj Nambiar and concluded by saying, “There’s no one like you…I’m forever grateful”.

The series of pictures showed her lying on a hospital bed with a cannula in her hand.

As soon as Mouni shared the post, her friends from the industry started pouring in get well soon messages for her from Nia Sharma, and Disha Parmar to Karan Tacker, a lot of celebrities dropped in messages wishing her a speedy recovery.

Mouni forayed into Bollywood with Akshay Kumar in Gold. However, Brahmastra changed things for her. She was highly appreciated for her role as Jugnoo. Mouni has been part of successful shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Devon Mahadev, and Naagin amongst others.

