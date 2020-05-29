Image Source : INSATGRAM/SONUSOOD Mirgant woman names newborn son Sonu Sood Srivastava, Dabangg actor says he's touched

Hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers have been stranded in urban areas with no livelihood and very little to survive during the COVID-19-induced lockdown forcing them to take to the path of their native places on foot. Sonu Sood, who is known for his roles in films like 'Singh is Kinng,' 'Simmba' and 'Dabangg' is being hailed all over the media for arranging hassle-free passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes. Pictures of Sood waving at the labourers seated in buses has been winning hearts on the internet since early May. Now, the 46-year-old actor can't contain his happiness as a migrant woman has named her newborn son after him. Sonu Sood said that he was extremely touched by the sweet gesture.

In an intervew with Anupama Chopra, Sonu Sood said the family of the woman called him and said she has named the baby Sonu Sood. When he asked them how could they give their son a different surname, he was told the child would bear his surname as his middle name. “I said, how can it be Sonu Sood as you are Shrivastav. It could probably be Sonu Shrivastav, but she said, ‘Nahi humney bachche ka naam Sonu Sood Shrivastav rakha hai.’ That was so sweet; I was touched,” the Dabangg actor said.

"I was deeply saddened to see them walking with their little children on foot. These are the people who built our houses, our offices, they have laid the roads and I feel that we should not leave them in such distress," Sonu Sood earlier said while explaining the reason that drove him to take up the initiative.

"I thought that I have to come forward to help them and that is why I personally spoke to the governments, local as well as state, and got the arrangements done," he added.

Several Bollywood celebrities have also come forward to offer their support.

"Celebrities have always come forward for donations and they have helped in different ways and all of that is worth the appreciation. I don't say that everyone should come out in the field. I just chose a different way, at the same time everybody is doing their job right," the Dabangg actor says.

