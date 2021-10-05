Mika Singh takes jibe at Aryan Khan's arrest in Bollywood drugs case: Wish I could have visted

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mika Singh, Aryan Khan

The arrest of Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan has created ripples across the country. Post his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug bust, a number of celebs have come in support of the star kid. Singer Mika Singh is the latest one to show his support to him. Taking a jibe at his arrest and the hype around it, he tweeted a sharp remark.

"Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visted. I heard lots people were there but I couldn’t see anyone els accept #AaryanKhan .. Itne bade cruse mei sirf aariyan hi ghoom raha tha kya.. hadd hai.. go od morning have a wonderful day.. (sic)," Mika wrote on Twitter.

His tweet comes after a local court on Monday extended till October 7 the NCB remand of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others in connection with the seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the city coast, observing their further interrogation was required for investigation which is of prime importance. The trio was produced before the court after the end of their one-day custody given to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday.

Earlier, Sussanne Khan had called out those vilifying the star kid. Taking a stand she took to Instagram and wrote, "I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood."

