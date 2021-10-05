Sussanne Khan stands by Gauri & Shahrukh Khan, says Aryan Khan was 'at wrong place at wrong time'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSSANNE KHAN, GAURI Sussanne Khan stands by Gauri & Shahrukh Khan

Sussanne Khan expressed their solidarity with Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan after the superstar's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case. The NCB busted a drugs party onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and arrested Aryan and seven others on Sunday. The 23-year-old was remanded to the custody of the NCB till October 4.

Soon after the news broke, a section of social media users started vilifying Aryan Khan. Calling out such people, Sussanne took to Instagram and wrote, "I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood."

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Court extends NCB custody of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, 2 others till Oct 7

Not just Sussanne but a number of celebs came out in support of the star kid. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, and actors Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi too extended their support to him.

"It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk," the Scam 1992 helmer wrote.

Bhatt, who worked with Shah Rukh in the 1996 film "Chaahat", took to Twitter late Sunday evening and wrote, "I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass."

Shah Rukh's "Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa" co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi tweeted that she is praying for the family.

"Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all, she wrote.

In a subsequent tweet, Krishnamoorthi noted how the Hindi film industry ends up becoming an unfortunate soft target.



"For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on film stars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. It's the price of fame (sic)," she added.

A local court on Monday extended till October 7 the NCB remand of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others in connection with the seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the city coast, observing their further interrogation was required for investigation which is of prime importance. The trio was produced before the court after the end of their one-day custody given to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday.