Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Court extends NCB custody of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, 2 others till Oct 7

A local court on Monday extended till October 7 the NCB remand of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others in connection with the seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the city coast, observing their further interrogation was required for investigation which is of prime importance. The trio was produced before the court after the end of their one-day custody given to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday. The NCB had arrested them after raiding the Goa-bound ship. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar also remanded to NCB custody till October 7, the six other accused who were arrested in the case late Sunday night and produced in the court on Monday.

Read all the latest updates on the matter here: