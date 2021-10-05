Tuesday, October 05, 2021
     
  Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Court extends NCB custody of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, 2 others till Oct 7
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Court extends NCB custody of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, 2 others till Oct 7

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, 2 others produced before the court after the end of their one-day custody given to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday. The NCB had arrested them after raiding the Goa-bound ship. The court, in its order, noted that the investigation in the case was of prime importance and therefore extended their custody till October 7.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 05, 2021 7:52 IST
A local court on Monday extended till October 7 the NCB remand of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others in connection with the seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the city coast, observing their further interrogation was required for investigation which is of prime importance. The trio was produced before the court after the end of their one-day custody given to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday. The NCB had arrested them after raiding the Goa-bound ship. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar also remanded to NCB custody till October 7, the six other accused who were arrested in the case late Sunday night and produced in the court on Monday.

Read all the latest updates on the matter here:

 

  • Oct 05, 2021 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Watch: Aryan Khan's friends on what happened on the cruise

  • Oct 05, 2021 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Oct 05, 2021 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde reaches SRK's house

    Soon after the court announced its order of extending Aryan Khan's NCB custody, senior advocate Satish Manshinde was clicked outside SRK's house late Monday evening.

    India Tv - Satish Maneshinde outside SRK's house on Monday

    Satish Maneshinde outside SRK's house on Monday

  • Oct 05, 2021 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shashi Tharoor repelled by 'ghoulish epicaricacy' of those 'witch-hunting' SRK over son's arrest

    Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said he is repelled by the "ghoulish epicaricacy" of those "witch-hunting" actor Shah Rukh Khan over his son's arrest and urged people to have empathy in the matter. Referring to the brouhaha surrounding the development, Tharoor said, "I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven't ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son's arrest."

    "Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old's face in it," the Lok Sabha MP said.

  • Oct 05, 2021 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Accused Arbaz Merchant being taken for further investigation by Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai

  • Oct 05, 2021 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    According to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, many more people are being questioned in the rave party case. However, Wankhede refused to comment on the whole matter. Late night, another person was brought to the NCB office but no official information was given about who he was.

     

  • Oct 05, 2021 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Now it seems that Aryan Khan's troubles have increased as on one hand he did not get relief from the court while on the other hand, Shreyas Nair and Arbaz Merchant were also been detained by NCB.

     

     

  • Oct 05, 2021 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Oct 05, 2021 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Aryan Khan (23) and the two others – Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant - were arrested on Sunday evening and produced before a special holiday court on Sunday that remanded them to NCB custody till Monday. Six others – Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, Vikrant Chhokar and a drug supplier from suburban Juhu (name not disclosed) - were arrested later. The court, while remanding them to NCB custody, noted that prima facie, a case has been made out against them and hence their interrogation is required.

  • Oct 05, 2021 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The magistrate on Monday sought to know from the NCB how much drug seizure was made from each of the accused. To this, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, said six grams of charas was seized from Merchant, while five grams of the cannabis was recovered from Dhamecha. All these are considered as "small quantity" under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

  • Oct 05, 2021 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Aryan Khan, Dhamecha and Merchant have been booked under sections 8(c) (produce, manufacture, possess, sell or purchase of drugs), 20(b) (punishment for contravention of cannabis), 27 (punishment for consumption of any narcotics or drugs) read with 35 of the NDPS. Under the Act, possession of up to one kg is termed as 'small quantity' of cannabis, while a seizure of over 20 kg is considered as 'commercial quantity'.
    For charas/hashish, the Act says small quantity is up to 100 gm while commercial quantity is one kg or more.

    As per the arrest memo of the NCB, a seizure of 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of ecstasy and Rs 1.
    33 lakh in cash was made after the raid on the ship.

