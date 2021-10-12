Manoj Tiwari's first wife Rani dating Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa; see romantic pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@EKAMBAWAOFFICIAL Manoj Tiwari's first wife Rani dating Ekam Bawa

Manoj Tiwari's first wife Rani Tiwari has once again found the love of her life in Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa. Rani Tiwari who also known as Pratima Pandey was married to ace politician and Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari in 1999. The duo got separated in 2012 after 14 years of their marriage. Manoj Tiwari welcomed a baby girl in 2020, with her second wife Surbhi Tiwari. Rani Tiwari is also the sister of Bollywood movie MS Dhoni's producer Arun Pandey.

Ekam Bawa, who was recently in the news for his song, has made their relationship official on social media. The Punjabi singer shared a romantic picture with Rani on his Instagram and confessed his love for her. He said, " i love u meri jaan my heart beat." He added, "It's a promise to love you every moment, I promise to be with you every moment, never think that I will forget you, I am making a promise to walk with you for the rest of your life."

Rani also shared the same picture on her Instagram and shared a heartfelt note for Ekam. She wrote, "हमे फिर सुहाना नज़ारा मिला है, क्योंकि जिंदगी में साथ तुम्हारा मिला है, अब जिंदगी में कोई ख्वाइश नही रही, क्योंकि हमे अब तुम्हारी बाहों का सहारा मिला है।love u mere Ekam"

As per the source, Rani Tiwari and Ekam Bawa have known each other for 2 years,and have been seeing each other for over a year now. The source confirmed that singer Ekam Bawa and Rani aka Pratima Pandey are madly in love with each other.