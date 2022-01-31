Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MALAVIKA MOHANAN Malavika Mohanan looks ravishing in colourful monokini, leaves fans in awe of her Maldives pics

Highlights Malavika shared pictures of herself wearing neon coloured swimwear

Ever since she has visited Maldives, her photos have gone viral on social media

Not just fans but also her friends from the industry can be seen appreciating her flattering figure

Malavika Mohanan, counted as one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry, is also known for her sizzling pictures and videos. She is in the Maldives and spreading fire on the internet with her sizzling photos in bikinis and monokinis. Taking to Instagram, Malavika shared pictures of herself wearing neon coloured swimwear. In another post, she can be seen floating in her orange and white two-piece set. Not just fans but also her friends from the industry can be seen commenting and appreciating her flattering figure. Ever since she has visited the picturesque location, her photos have gone viral on social media.

One of our posts captured Malavika having breakfast in the pool. She wrote alongside, "Seas the day." The actress is having fun by spending, "the evening collecting shells, watching a beautiful sunset and seeing a shark swim by." Malavika flaunted her curvaceous figure in her lavender and blue monokini and captioned it, "Chanel-ing my inner sea spirit."

See her posts from the Maldives here:

Have a look at how fans and industry counterparts reacted to her pictures:

For those unversed, the Malayalam actress rose to fame when she featured in Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi directorial International film 'Beyond the Clouds.' She went on to make her Tamil cinema debut with Superstar Rajinikanth starrer blockbuster 'Petta'.

Malavika was last seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actress played the lead role opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the film that was released in theatres in 2021.

Next up, she has thriller film 'Maaran' directed by Karthick Naren which also features-- Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, and Mahendran in leading roles. The movie is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar and will be bankrolled by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films.