'Love in the time of Corona': Shilpa Shetty shares mushy photo with husband Raj Kundra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THESHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty shares mushy photo with husband Raj Kundra

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who last week shared that her family tested positive for Covid-19, has showcased how love in the time of corona is on social media on Sunday. Shilpa, who tested negative for the virus, posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen inside while her husband Raj is standing outside of the house, there is a glass window between the two as they look at each other.

"Love in the time of Corona! Corona pyar hai#Nearlydone ! Thankyou all for your wishes, concern and prayers. #strong #positivevibes #gratitude#love #conquer #corona," she wrote as the caption.

On May 7, Shilpa took to Instagram and shared that her husband Raj Kundra, children Samisha and Viaan, and her mother Sunanda, as well as in-laws, have tested Covid positive. The actress, who has tested negative, added everyone in the family is quarantined and is recovering.

Shilpa's post read: "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace everyone is on the road to recovery."

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast and her social media is laoded with preachings of a healthy lifestyle. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself that showed a smile on her face and her hands folded in a namaste.

"If you're feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it's okay to take a break from social media. For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19, or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us. Take some time off. You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can. Stay strong, stay safe!" Shilpa shared in the Instagram post.

On the work front, the actress has two films lined up. She will be seen in "Hungama 2", the sequel to the 2003 hit "Hungama". Besides this, Shilpa will also be seen in the film "Nikamma" which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.