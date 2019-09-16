Lisa Ray leaves fans amazed with her free and unfiltered photo

At a time when filters dominate the world of social media, Lisa Ray has come out and shared an unfiltered picture of herself. In the photo, the actress appears to be without makeup and yet looks very pretty.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Lisa wrote: "That's me at 47, free and unfiltered. Do we have the courage to be seen as we are? I did not when I was younger. Not everyone will recognize your worth, but love your skin and the stories it tells, your experiences, your essence- know your worth woman!- and the world will reflect back your radiance. (And if it doesn't, fuck it. You're lovable and perfect regardless) #unfilterme".

Have a look:

On the work front, Lisa was last seen in the Amazon Prime Original series, "Four More Shots Please!".

