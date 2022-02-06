'Irreplaceable loss': Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli & others mourn Lata Mangeshkar demise

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ SHIKHAR DHAWAN Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Several celebrities from the film industries in the south, including 'RRR' director S.S. Rajamouli, Mega Star Chiranjeevi and popular actor Mahesh Babu joined the creative community in grieving over the loss of Lata Mangeshkar. Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli said: "Lata Ji's passing away is a huge and irreplaceable loss. She will live on in our hearts forever. My heartfelt tribute to the Nightingale of India. May her soul rest in peace. Wishing the family strength and comfort in these difficult times."

Chiranjeevi was among the first to share his pain. On Twitter, he said: "Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more. Heartbroken. The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life. Her music lives on and will continue to cast a spell until music is there! Rest in Peace, Lata Mangeshkar."

Mahesh Babu tweeted: "Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkarji's demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations ... Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another you."

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, aged 92. She died due to multiple organ failures at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The iconic singer was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for Covid-19. End of an Era: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92

Lata Mangeshkar was critical and was put on the ventilator. She breathed her last at 8.12 a.m. Her mortal remains will be shifted to Prabhukunj, her Pedar Road residence, from 12:30 pm to 3 pm for homage.

Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar, government sources informed.

Lata Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942, is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

Also Read: When Bollywood's most expensive music composer swore that he would never work with Lata Mangeshkar

(With IANS Inputs)