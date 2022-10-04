Tuesday, October 04, 2022
     
Kunal Kemmu's heartfelt birthday wish for 'forever muse' Soha Ali Khan, says 'someone I am nuts about'

Soha Ali Khan, who is celebrating her 44th birthday today, received an adorable birthday wish from her husband, Kunal Kemmu. Along with the unseen pictures, he penned down a love-filled caption. Check out.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2022 16:17 IST
Soha Ali Khan is celebrating her 44th birthday today with her husband, Kunal Kemmu, and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. On the occasion, wishes have been pouring in for the birthday girl from B-town. Several Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to wish the actress. Now, Kunal Kemmu took to his account and dropped an adorable wish for his wife. 

On Tuesday, the Go Goa Gone actor took to his Instagram account and shared a slew of pictures. In the post, a few pictures featured stunning portraits of the Hush Hush actress. One picture showed Kunal and Soha striking a selfie during a vacation. Another picture featured the couple exchanging a kiss. A picture also showed, Soha making a goofy expression. Along with the picture, he wrote a heartfelt caption expressing his love for her. His caption read, "To my forever muse, Funny sleeper, Someone I drive nuts, Someone i am nuts about, My partner in everything I love to do even when it might not be something that she loves..ok I got carried away. Only in things that she loves, After all she is a princess. My princess and we can be royals or dress up like them atleast..Happy birthday my love my forever sunshine @sakpataudi." 

Earlier in the morning, Saba Pataudi also wished Soha, sharing a beautiful post. She shared a montage which included a series of pictures reminincing old days. Her caption read, "Soha...Times together, Our journey ahead..Then n Now..Memories... unfold, All these special days n moments, We've shared, Looking back...beautiful times. Love U! Wishing You..all the VERY Best. Happy Birthday My baby sister. Ps. Random pics. Didn't specifically include or exclude ANY1. Mostly Just US."

Also read: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Couple's FIRST photos exude royal vibes, Mirzapur co-stars congratulate

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal Kemmu is slated to mark his directorial debut with his upcoming film, Madgaon Express, which is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production banner Excel Entertainment.

On the other hand, Soha Ali Khan was last featured in the Amazon Prime Video series, Hush Hush, which premiered on September 22.

Also read: Bigg Boss couple Pavitra Punia & Eijaz Khan engaged? Actress flashes HUGE diamond ring

