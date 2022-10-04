Tuesday, October 04, 2022
     
Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Couple's FIRST photos exude royal vibes, Mirzapur co-stars congratulate

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal looked their elegant best in their outfits designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Ali opted for a panelled gold and beige sherwani, while Richa wore an off-white sharara.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: October 04, 2022 15:55 IST
Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHA CHADHA Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are all set to take wedding vows on Tuesday in Mumbai. Hours before their wedding, the couple’s pictures from of their pre-wedding festivities have emerged. After sangeet, mehendi and cocktail in Delhi, Richa and Ali treated fans with new images from their Lucknow wedding celebrations. From qawwali to elaborate dinner and gifts, Richa was hosted by Ali's family in a grand way.

The couple looked their elegant best in their outfits designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Ali opted for a panelled gold and beige sherwani, while Richa wore an off-white sharara. Richa accentuated her outfit with statement jewellery, exuding Royal Awadhi vibes. I got you.#RiAli," Richa captioned the Instagram post. On the other hand, while sharing the pictures, Ali wrote, "Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho.#RiAli."

Fans and film industry members, in no time, chimed in the comment section and congratulated the couple. Ali's Mirzapur co-actors Rasika Dugal and Priyanshu Painyuli showered him with love in the comments section. Uffff," wrote Priyanshu Painyuli. "Stunning you guys," Swara Bhasker commented. 

Richa and Ali will now host a wedding reception for their friends from the film industry on October 4 in Mumbai. As per a source, Richa and Ali are already legally married. They are now celebrating their union as they could not hold different functions earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebrities expected to attend are Ayushman Khurana, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Taapsee Panna, and Shefali Shah, among others. ALSO READ: Inside Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Bollywood couple dance to 'Ambarsariya' at sangeet ceremony | PICS

Certain photos and videos from the ceremonies have surfaced on social media. The decor for the occasion was inspired by nature with a lot of elements like florals, jute, wood etc. The couple did a fun "Phoolon Ki Holi" as their friends and family showered them in a customary way. The evening was marked by performances by their friends and cousins. 

Richa's best friend from her childhood put up a surprise performance for the couple, while her brother sang her a song and did a Bhangra performance too. The couple then danced to two songs including their popular song 'Ambarsariya' from their 2013 release, 'Fukrey'. Take a look

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Couple dazzle in traditional at cocktail, Vicky Kaushal sends 'pyaar'

