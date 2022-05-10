Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding soon? Fans wonder as actress asks if things change after marriage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Highlights Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be dating

The Bollywood actors have starred together in Shershaah

Kiara's latest post on Instagram has got fans wondering if she's planning to get married

Is Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's wedding on cards, wonder fans of the rumoured Bollywood couple. It all started when Kiara posted a wedding photo of her parents on her verified Instagram account and asked if things change after marriage. Her post sent fans into a tizzy making them wonder if the actress is thinking of getting married soon. Many of them reacted to the post by suggesting to marry her Shershaah co-star and find out.

"Here’s one of my favourite pictures of my parents. I've always looked up to them for the perfect marriage! Their blessings are always with me.. now I need YOURS! Also, some advice please, kyunki sab kehte hai - shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai. Kya sachi badal jaata hai?" Kiara has captioned the post.

Here's how fans reacted to it advising her to get married.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani fans' comments

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani fans' comments

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KIARA ADVANI Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani fans' comments

Turns out, it was a promotional post for her upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo. Her co-stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also posted their wedding photos and asked the same question.

"Mere liye shaadi ke baad sab badal gaya. I am starting this new journey…with your blessings Rishi ji. With you in my heart, always," wrote Neetu.

Anil, on the other hand, said, "You gave us your blessings once...now my ‘other’ family needs blessings to start a new journey kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai..."

Whereas, Varun captioned his wedding photo with Natasha Dalal as, "Aap logo ne Iss din Hume itna pyaar diya thank u but I need your blessings again kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai!"

Although both Sidharth and Kiara have neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours, there has been a strong buzz in B-town about the two being together with their on-screen chemistry in 'Shershaah' adding fuel to the fire. There were rumours about their breakup recently, however, several media reports state that the duo has reconciled and the two actors are together again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth has films like 'Mission Majnu', 'Yodha', and 'Thank God' in the pipeline. Kiara Advani, has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' on the horizon, 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' scheduled to release in the later part of the year.