Kiara Advani or Esha Deol? Fans confused after actress' no make-up look goes viral

Netizens confused Kiara Advani with Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol as the former was snapped at the Mumbai airport recently in no make-up look. Kiara gave off cool vibes in a printed maxi dress and looked stunning even without make-up. However, many are comparing her with Esha as they looked somewhat similar. While many on social media compared Kiara with Esha, others complimented her natural beauty and praised the confidence that she exuded in her own skin.

Kiara Advani is one of the most glamorous actresses in Bollywood. However, she went make-up free during her latest outing at the Mumbai airport. When clicked by the paparazzi at the airport, Kiara showed off her beautiful smile and looked stunning in a pink maxi dress. Kiara's electric smile and her confidence won the hearts of her fans. Without make-up on, Kiara looked every inch stunning. She completed her look with a brown handbag and flats.

Netizens comment of Kiara Advani's no-make-up look

Many on social media praised Kaira Advani's no make-up look. Some compared her with Esha Deol. "Without makeup kiara looks like Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol Jab esha young this (sic)," wrote an Instagram user. Another one commented, "Without makeup bhi kitne cute lgti h (sic)." Fans also flooded the comments section with loving comments for Kiara.

Meanwhile, on the movies front, Kiara was last in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, opposite Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She has been busy with the shooting of Satyaprem Ki Katha, which reunites her with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. The upcoming film will release in June next year and is a musical love saga. It is directed by Anadi Gopal fame, and Marathi director Sameer Vidwans.

Meanwhile, Kiara's next is opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is titled Govinda Mera Naam.

