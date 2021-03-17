Kiara Advani confirms relationship with Sidharth Malhotra? Actress talks about her last date

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KIARAALIAADVANI Kiara Advani confirms relationship with Sidharth Malhotra?

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been making waves on the internet. Her bold and sassy pictures stirred a storm on the internet. While fans were still drooling over the eye-popping pictures, the actress spilled the beans about her dating game. Kiara featured on the cover of Filmfare magazine and hinted at dating Sidharth Malhotra when she was asked about her last date. Kiara Advani revealed that she went on a date sometime this year and it has been only two months.

Kiara Advani said, "Last time I went on a date was… It was sometime this year. And it’s been only two months for this year, so you do the math." Well, Kiara's picture had gone viral on the internet when she had stepped out with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra in the city last month. The duo was also seen holidaying together in the Maldives.

Kiara was also asked about her reaction if her boyfriend cheated on her, she said, "Then I will block him and never look back. No forgetting. I don’t go back. That’s a complete no-no in a relationship."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have worked together in Dharma Productions' film Shershah and are awaiting its release on 2nd July. In the film, actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kargil hero late Captain Vikram Batra. Batra fought back valiantly during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. It was his brave efforts due to which the Indian flag unfurled on Tiger Hill on July 4, 1999. He sacrificed his life to make India's Operation Vijay successful and was awarded the highest wartime gallantry award, Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Kiara Advani has an interesting lineup of films. She will be seen in Shershah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She is shooting for her next film Jug Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Last, the actress was seen in Indoo Ki Jawani with Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal.