WHAT! Khloe Kardashian is secretly dating a private equity investor after claiming she’s single

Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson are not on talking terms, except when it concerns their daughter, 4-year-old True Thompson. 

Agencies Reported by: Agencies
New Delhi Published on: June 22, 2022 6:31 IST
Khloe Kardashian
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHLOE KARDASHIAN

Khloe Kardashian 

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is reportedly dating an equity investor. According to sources, privy to Page Six, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star met her new man, the private equity investor through Kim Kardashian, her elder sister. Khloe met the anonymous man at a dinner party and reportedly they started seeing each other post that. Although Khloe and the man she is dating are still in their 'early stages', the reality star is 'feeling really good' with her beau, as per sources of the People magazine. 

The Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson are not on talking terms, except when it concerns their daughter, 4-year-old True Thompson, reported Page Six. Meanwhile, Khloe has dismissed rumours of her 'seeing another NBA player' after a gossip account on Instagram shared a post, having a screenshot of someone claiming that they 'heard' Khloe was dating a new basketball player.

Replying to the post, Khloe had commented that it was 'definitely not true' and that she was 'not seeing a soul', reported Page Six. Khloe had previously dated several basketball stars including Lamar Odom, Rashad McCants, and James Harden. She was also in an on-and-off relationship with Tristan Thompson, a basketball player for the Chicago Bulls. ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian-Kanye West getting back? Ex-couple spotted together at daughter's basketball game

 

However, Khloe and Tristan broke up after the latter cheated on Khloe many times, reported Page Six. In the final episode of the famous reality show 'The Kardashians', Khloe said that she had to relive the moment she found out that her then-boyfriend, Tristan, cheated on her and even had a baby with Maralee Nichols. 

The exes continue to co-parent their daughter True and were recently spotted having lunch in California's Calabasas at a Mexican restaurant, Sagebrush Cantina. Despite, Khloe claiming that she not dating anyone, it is possible that she is keeping her personal life under wraps, reported Page Six.

(ANI)

