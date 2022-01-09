Katrina Kaif celebrates first month wedding anniversary with 'love' Vicky Kaushal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal have been married for a month now and the actress is celebrating their first month wedding anniversary with much excitement. The actress took to her verified Instagram account to share a loved up selfie with her husband. In the post, the couple is all smiling all they happily pose for the camera. 'Happy one month my (heart emoji)," Katrina captioned the post on the photo-sharing app.

Soon after Katrina shared the photo, fans, celebs and friends of couple have been rushed to the comment section to join the couple in celebrations. While Vaani Kapoor compliment the duo writing, "Beautiful," Neha Dhupia wished them on the occasion and wrote, "Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple. we love you." Many others wishing Katrina and Vicky dropped heart emojis and tagged them as a 'match made in heaven'.

Post their wedding, Katrina has become super active on social media. The actress has been sharing snapshots giving fans a glimpse of her personal life. In a recent social media post, she flaunted her diamond-studded 'mangalsutra' and shared photos of her and hubby Vicky Kaushal's new sea-facing home with her fans.

The actress took to Instagram and shared three pictures where she can be seen cozied up in winter wear and smiling for the camera. The beautiful 'mangalsutra' in question is by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Bengal Tiger collection.

For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina tied the nuptial knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony with just 120 guests in attendance. The three-day wedding festivities started from December 7 and ended with KatVic making it official through their social media posts.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is all set to deliver a wholesome and diverse entertainment package all rolled into one year with a lineup of releases like Tiger 3, Jee Le Zaraa, Merry Christmas and Phone Booth.

As for Vicky, the actor will have three releases this year including 'Govinda Naam Mera', 'The Great Indian Family' and 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's next untitled film.