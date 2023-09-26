REALLY? Kartik Aaryan gets a haircut only for Rs 3, video goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly the heartthrob of Bollywood. From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Love Aajkal 2 to SatyaPrem Ki Kathan, the audience is in awe of the actor's performances over the years. The actor, who has a massive female fan following, will be next seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama Chandu Champion. On Monday, he shared an Instagram reel video wherein he can be seen taking a haircut. But, what's the fuss all about? It's just a haircut, right?

What grabbed fans' attention was the whiteboard that highlighted the price of the haircut. Kartik Aaryan took a haircut for just Rs 3. Yes, you read it right. In the viral video, the actor can be seen sitting by the picturesque woods. Donning an athleisure, he enjoyed the view as the hair stylist cut his hair. The whiteboard read in Devnagri script, "Haircut: Rs 3, Under the tree: Rs 7, Kartik Aaryan haircut: Rs 3."

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Chandu Champion haircut #PedKeNeechein."

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the actor shared the video, fans flooded his comment section. While some laughed at it, others were left surprised. One fan commented, "Cheapest Haircut in the town rn." Another fan wrote, "long hair or short hair, we love you with both though." Yet another fan wrote, "haircut chahe 3 rupee ka ho, kartik aaryan ke baal priceless hain."

For those who frown upon entertainment pages, Karti Aaryan is shooting for his upcoming project Chandu Champion, helmed by Kabir Khan. The film is based on the life of a sportsman who never gave up. The film is said to hit the silver screen on June 14, 2024. Apart from Chandu Champion, the actor also has Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu lined up in his kitty.

