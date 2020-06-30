Karisma Kapoor celebrates 25 years of Govinda starrer Coolie No. 1: Those fun times will live on forever

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@POOJA_ENT Karisma Kapoor celebrates 25 years of Govinda starrer Coolie No. 1

Bollywood's blockbuster duo Karisma Kapoor and Govinda are celebrating 25 years of their superhit film Coolie No. 1 today. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is one of the highlights of the actors's career and fans remember it for the stellar performances as feet tapping songs. Karisma took to Instagram to share a still from the film and wrote, "Those fun times will live on forever. One of the closest films to my heart , the beginning of our No 1 series ..Celebrating #25YearsOfCoolieNo1....Thank you @govinda_herono1, #DavidDhawan , VashuBhagnani @pooja_ent @tips for this beautiful journey"

The production house Pooja Entertainment also shared the motion poster to celebrate 25 Years of Coolie No. 1 and wrote, "Comedy, action aur romance... jab mile toh banta hai apna #CoolieNo1...Celebrating #25YearsOfCoolieNo1, the movie we started our journey with "

Director David Dhawan is all set to treat fans with a remake of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan stepping into the shoes of Govinda and Karisma. He will also do a remake of the hit song Mai Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha. The duo has completed the shooting of the film and currently, it is in the production stage. Earlier this month, Varun shared a poster of the film with a coronavirus twist. The poster showed him wearing a mask in his coolie avatar. The actor shared it with the similar-looking emoji.

Sara and Varun bonded well while shooting for David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1. They used to share photos and videos with each other during the shoot and leave netizens in splits. After they completed the shoot of the film, Sara took to social media to announce the film wrap and wrote, "And that's a wrap on Coolie No 1. Thank you Varun Dhawan for being the best and coolest coolie. No one better to have helped carry my 'baggage' (pun intended), carry me through what I couldn't carry off, and stop me from getting carried away almost all the time. Will miss irritating you constantly"

Other than Varun and Sara, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever in important roles. The film was scheduled to release on May 1 earlier

