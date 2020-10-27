Kareena Kapoor flaunts her baby bump as she shoots with sister Karisma Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEREALKARISMAKAPOOR Karsima Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor had a work date on Tuesday morning at latter's Mumbai residence therealkarismakapoor

The Kapoor sisters -- Karsima and Kareena had a work date on Tuesday morning at latter's Mumbai residence. Kareena Kapoor is seen flaunting her baby bump as she twins with sister Karisma during a shoot. Karisma took to Instagram to share a boomerang video wherein we spot Kareena sitting on a chair and getting her make-up done.

Twinning in white tees and denims, Karisma captioned the post "Working with the sis always the best #sistersquad #behindthescenes." The cute video sees Bebo sitting on a chair while her make-up artist is busy doing her hair. Karisma is busy in making mirror boomerang video.

Re-sharing Karisma's post, Kareena wrote: "Double trouble. #SisterSquad"

Kareena is in her second trimester of pregnancy and her outfit revealed her adorable baby bump. She is six month pregnant and recently came back to Mumbai after spending time with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and son Taimur at Saif's ancestral property in Haryana. She was in New Delhi to complete shooting for her upcoming film, "Laal Singh Chaddha" with Aamir Khan, in Delhi.

Earlier, Karisma on Tuesday in her latest Instagram post mentioned that she is not used to early morning shoots. She posted her no Make-up selfie to show how she kick started her day. The post shows her straight-out-of-bed with her hair looking a little messy.

In the picture, she can be seen donning a purple coloured top. She mentioned that she is going back to work but she is no more used to early morning shoots.With a sleepy face emoji, Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Not used to early morning shoots." She also added the hashtags #backtowork and #letsgo.

