Karan Johar seeks apology for showing privileges of celebrities during COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar might be posting some entertaining videos of his kids amid lockdown for his fans but the recent one made him realize what was wrong in them. On one hand, where the doctors and policemen are working day and night against the pandemic, on the other, there are certain celebrities who are comfortable at their sprawling mansions, a fact which was shared by Johar himself through a video. A viral video called 'Thank You Celebrities' which subtly points out that the real heroes are the celebrities. It had Ellen DeGeneres and Amanda Byrnes treating the lockdown as a vacation. It was shared by screenwriter Aniruddha Guha who captioned it as, "The only #Covid_19 video that matters, about the only people who matter: Celebrities. #ThankYouCelebrities."

The video shows how some people are struggling during the difficult times, doctors being abused at work, people losing their job while on the other celebs enjoying at their home. Karan shared the video and captioned it as, "This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ....am sorry!"

The only #Covid_19 video that matters, about the only people who matter: Celebrities. #ThankYouCelebrities pic.twitter.com/lKsAbAPjIx — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) April 25, 2020

This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ....am sorry!🙏❤️ https://t.co/MO3kHkDQdo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 25, 2020

Previously, it was Farah Khan who bombarded celebrities for posting workout videos online. She shared a video on Instagram and said, "Stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you do not have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us, have bigger concerns during this crisis. Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos bandh kar dijiye (So please have mercy on us and stop your workout videos). And if you can’t stop, then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you."

Coming back to Karan's post, it was lauded by many on social media. Have a look:

Please don't apologize. Yes there are people in dire straits, but a lil positivity and laughter doesn't hurt anyone. My kids watch your kids and laugh at their innocent banter. Dont feel guilty for being happy. We need more. God bless u and the kiddos — Meher (@meherandaI) April 25, 2020

Why are you apologizing. Your videos are harmless with your kids. You are bringing joy to people like us and I am a healthcare worker in Chicago saying that. You aren’t one of the celebrities showing off, so please don’t apologize and keep posting and sharing joy ❤️😇 — SD (@s_brownie) April 25, 2020

Ur kids are 👼 Angeles in this hard time ..me and my daughter s are waiting for Yash Roohi videoes.. — JagrutiTiwari (@jagrutiitiwari3) April 25, 2020

Also, have a look at his videos with kids Yash and Roohi here:

On the directorial front, Karan has the multistarrer 'Takht' coming up. The historical drama stars Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal as Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb, along with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

