Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA_TEAM Kangana Ranaut wishes fans on Navratri: Let's enhance our energy system

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday extended her greetings as the holy festival of Navratri began. Urging everyone to "work on enhancing our energy system," the actress took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of herself from a Shakti temple seeking blessings from the Mother Goddess. She wrote how the festival of Navratri can bring in "tremendous possibilities," for everyone. The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The fun-filled festival is celebrated in different ways across the country.

"Shiva is absolute nothingess Shakti is the play of energy which means Shakti is everything #Navratri has tremendous possibilities, let's work on enhancing our energy system #Navratri2020," she tweeted.

Shiva is absolute nothingness Shakti is the play of energy which means Shakti is everything #नवरात्रि has tremendous possibilities, let’s work on enhancing our energy system #Navratri2020 pic.twitter.com/6lPoICCI7p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the beheading of the teacher in Paris and tweeted, "A teacher is beheaded for a caricature, we can only imagine what those invaders must have done to our people during invasion, in today’s digital age with education and exposure they act like demons what they must have done to Bharat when they were Nomads? #parisbeheading" She further added, "I get really baffled a religion so intolerant to criticism and scrutiny absolutely male centric does not worship women, animals, plants or environment yet in today’s times it’s the fastest growing religion and also gets defended by the intellectuals, How come ??? #parisbeheading"

A teacher is beheaded for a caricature, we can only imagine what those invaders must have done to our people during invasion, in today’s digital age with education and exposure they act like demons what they must have done to Bharat when they were Nomads? #parisbeheading — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

Kangana Ranaut recently completed the shooting schedule of her upcoming Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi and returned to her hometown Manali. The actress has now begun preparing for her next films. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Kangana shared a video in which she can be seen getting involved in action training for her upcoming films Tejas and Dhakaad.

Kangana tweeted, "I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine"

I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0gkNqk3yuo — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 16, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Tejas is all set to take off in December. The actress will be seen as the Indian air force pilot in the film. The actress took to social media earlier to announce this with a look poster. She tweeted, "#Tejas to take-off this December! Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind"

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage