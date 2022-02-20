'200 Cr will burn at BO': Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Gangubai Kathiawadi, calls Alia Bhatt 'papa ki pari'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt

After raising objections to a viral video in which a minor girl imitates Alia Bhatt's character in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' Kangana Ranaut has once again taken a dig at Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial. In her latest post on social media, Kangana wrote about 'Bollywood mafias' and 'papa ki pari' as she slammed the casting of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Taking to her Instagram, the Thalaivi actress without taking any names, said that the film's biggest mistake is 'wrong casting.'

Calling Alia 'papa ki Pari' and 'romcom bimbo', Kangana wrote, "This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power..."

She followed it up with another post and added, "Bollywood mafia daddy papa Jo who has single handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this relase... people need to stop entertaining him, in this friday relase even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations..."

Talking about the film, the biographical crime drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. It is the story of Gangubai's rise from a sex worker to an authoritative figure in the red light area of Kamathipura. The film stars Alia in the titular role along with a talented cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles.

The film narrates the story of Ganga Harjivandas, a simple girl from Kathiawad who gets sold into prostitution by her suitor. Overcoming a life of adversity, Ganga marks her own territory and becomes Gangubai, a madam in the red light area of Kamathipura.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is set to arrive in cinemas on February 25.

