Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel reviews Taapsee Pannu's performance in Haseen Dillruba: She has no ran

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANGOLI_R_CHANDEL,TAAPSEE Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel reviews Taapsee Pannu's performance in Haseen Dillruba

The war of words between Kangana Ranaut, her sister Rangoli Chandel and actress Taapsee Pannu continue to make headlines. On Friday, Taapsee returned to the screens with her latest film, a mystery thriller Haseen Dillruba. Directed by Vinil Mathew, the film also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Soon after the film released on Netflix, Kangana's sister Rangoli shared a review of Taapsee's performance in the film and celebrated the negative reviews it received. Rangoli said that Taapsee has no range and it was time that the balloon had to burst.

Rangoli wrote, "Mafia created fraud is being exposed but only in hush-hush whispers no one is openly saying it, so I decided to do the deed, a single tone actor who has absolutely no screen presence no range no real persona or screen presence, is being pitted against one of the greatest actors Indian cinema ever saw...not only she openly mimics and copies Kangana but also calls her irrelevant and double filter, aaj isko bhi critics ne nanga kar diya. Ye gubbara bhi footna hi tha, foot gaya. (the critics have shown her the truth. This balloon had to burst someday and it did).

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANGOLI_R_CHANDEL,TAAPSEE Rangoli Chandel reviews Taapsee Pannu's performance in Haseen Dillruba

Haseen Dillruba is about a wife under investigation as a suspect in her husband's murder. She reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth. The film is directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, who also wrote Kangana Ranaut starrer Judgementall Hai Kya.

Heaping praise for Taapsee's performance in Haseen Dillruba, director Mathew had said, "Taapsee is a qualified engineer and perhaps that is why she has a methodical and precise approach to her preparation. She is extremely sharp and perceptive, and maps her character's layers and trajectory very early on. She then combines this with a lot of spontaneity and her first few takes are absolute gems."

This isn't the first time when the sisters Kangana and Rangoli, and Taapsee have thrown 'distasteful' comments on each other. Rangoli had earlier called Taapsee a 'sasti copy' of Kangana. Recently, Taapsee was asked if she is missing Kangana on Twitter. The actress said, "No, I don’t miss her. I didn't miss her, or want her, also before. She's too irrelevant for me, in my personal life. She's an actor, she's a colleague in that respect. But more than that, she doesn't hold any relevance in my life."

Reacting to this, Kangana said in an Instagram post, "She calls producers and begs kangana ji ne kuch chhoda hai toh mujhe dedo please, aur aaj iski aukat dekho, jo kabhi gareeb producer ki Kangana kehlane mein bhi proud feel karti thi... aaj mujhe he irrelevant keh rahi hai ha ha insaan aur uski fitrat ajeeb hai."

Planning to watch 'Haseen Dilruba?' See review of Taapsee Pannu's film here