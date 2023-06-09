Kajol quits Instagram and Twitter; deletes all posts: 'Facing one of the toughest trials...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kajol quits Instagram and Twitter

Bollywood actress Kajol announced that she is taking a break from social media. On Friday, the actress deleted all her posts from Instagram and said that she will quit it. In a post, Kajol wrote, "Facing one of the toughest trials of my life." She captioned it saying, "Taking a break from social media." While Kajol did not mention in detail the reason behind her decision, fans were disheartened by the announcement.

Kajol's Instagram post was instantly flooded by fans comments who asked her about the decision. A fan wrote, "Why so sudden." Other fans also send their best wishes for the actress and wrote, "sometimes it is good, so i wish you good healt and strenght with your struggels in life. Another fans commented, "Take ur time queen, hope u r fine there. Sending u lots of love and hugs. We will always be here for u... we love u queen."

Kajol's social media posts have always managed to bring a smile to the faces of her fans. The actress keeps sharing photos and videos of her family including her husband Ajay Devgn and kids Nysa Devgan and Yug. She also drops throwback photos from her films frequently on Instagram. Fans will definitely miss her.

Kajol Upcoming Movies

Kajol will be next seen in the upcoming anthology Lust Stories 2. Helmed by four directors - Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh, It also stars Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Vijay Verma, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, and Tillotama Shome.

