Joker 2: New images of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga emerge as film wraps production

Todd Phillips, the director of the upcoming film Joker: Folie a Deux, has released two new images of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn and the Joker. Todd captioned his social media post which included the photos of the two Hollywood stars, “That's a wrap”. Together with photos of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, the director congratulated the Hollywood stars and his entire crew for their efforts.

The photos show Phoenix looking contemplative as always in his Joker suit, and Gaga nailing her ‘Poker Face’ with messy hair, smudged liner, and lipstick.

Phoenix, who won an Oscar for his performance in 2019’s Joker, returned his role as Arthur Fleck, who was portrayed in the first film as a promising comic struggling with mental health difficulties. Gaga is believed to be portraying Harley Quinn, a psychiatrist who falls in love with the Joker before adopting his villainous alter persona in DC Comics. Margot Robbie has previously portrayed Quinn in the films Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey.

Phillips first revealed these characters’ images on February 14 and wished his fans a “Happy Valentine’s Day”. Gaga also posted the look on Instagram, writing, “That's a wrap, Harleen”.

The film’s unexpected popularity fueled talk of a sequel. Despite the fact that the DC media environment has changed since the initial film, Phillips' proposal has largely escaped the notice of the newly formed DC Studios and its co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The Joker sequel, according to reports , will not play a role in the narrative continuity of other planned DC films.

Warner Bros. will release Joker: Folie a Deux in theatres in October 2024, five years after the previous film.

