Janhvi Kapoor has perfect response for those who have problem with her 'gym shorts'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR_NX Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's gym looks are quite popular among her fans. Making athleisure a style statement, the actress is often spotted wearing trending attire to her gym. Recently speaking at an event, the actress shut down those 'who have a problem with her gym shorts'. The actress explained that she has more to herself than her gym looks. The actress also added that she's flattered by the fact that people want to see her sweaty pictures as well.

"People tell me that they have seen all my gym looks. I want to tell them that’s not the only thing I do. You need to take it with a pinch of salt. I find it extremely flattering. It’s attention. If some people have a problem with my gym shorts and how I am looking, that’s okay because that’s not my job, that’s a consequence of my job,” she said at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021. Take a look at some of Janhvi's candid pictures outside gym:

Janhvi who's is very active on social media also opened up about how it has affected her in the past. “I gave it a lot of value at one point. I told myself it was important to understand the pulse of the audience, what they are saying, where I am lacking, what I need to work on. But it has its positives and negatives,” she said.

It was only recently that Janhvi got everybody laughing out loud as she recreated 'Bigg Boss 5' contestant Pooja Misra's popular 'Pooja, what is this behaviour?' moment from the controversial reality show with her make-up artist Riviera Lynn. Janhvi shared the video on Instagram re-enacting the entire scene, which originally was a fight between contestants Shonali Nagrani and Pooja in 'Bigg Boss'.

The clip shows Janhvi, who is dressed in a blue top paired with white shorts, kicking an object which hits Lynn. Lynn then mouths the line: "Pooja, what is this behaviour?" Janhvi, who essays Pooja's role, replies that she kicked it by mistake.

Janhvi captioned the video: "Do you guys think I need help." Her brother and actor Arjun Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor promptly responded to it writing, "YES." and "'m praying for u," respectively.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in films 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and 'Dostana 2'.