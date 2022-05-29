Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NEETIMOHAN/RANVEERSINGH IPL 2022 Finale: Neeti Mohan to perform with AR Rahman, Ranveer Singh practises on RRR song. Watch videos

IPL 2022: The cricket fans are all set for the finale IPL match between Gujrat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday evening. As the last match is scheduled for today, a star-studded closing ceremony has been organized at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Several Bollywood celebrities including singers AR Rahman, Neeti Mohan and Ranveer Singh are expected to make the evening memorable with their power-packed performances. Not only this but they have been sharing several snippets and glimpses of their performance on the big day.

Ranveer shared a short video of his dancing preparation, on his social media account, on Sunday. The 'Padmaavat' actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a small video where he could be seen practising, as he will be performing in the finale. Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, "Capacity Crowd? .... Just bring it! Tune in to watch me live performing at the Closing ceremony of Tata IPL Final 2022 on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar today at 6.25 pm. #TATAIPL #TATAIPLFINAL @iplt20"

The comment section was flooded with fire emoticons, as fans and admirers are overjoyed after seeing Ranveer's oomph dance practice. Actor Arjun Kapoor also wrote, "Nacho nacho baba."

Meanwhile, Neeti treated fans by sharing a BTS video from her rehearsals with none other than music maestro AR Rahman. In the video, she is seen rehearsing with Rahman and the team at the stadium. "excitement level #IPLFinal #GTvsRR #tataipl Stoked to be performing with @arrahman sir and gang," Neeti captioned the post.

The closing ceremony will start at 6:25 PM IST. Big dignitaries like the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are also expected to be present for the final at Ahmedabad.

Coming to Ranveer, he appeared in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' on the work front lately. He is currently filming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', a film directed by Karan Johar and starring Alia Bhatt. The movie will be released in theatres in February of next year.

-with ANI inputs