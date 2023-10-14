Ileana D'Cruz grabbing lunch with son Koa grabs attention

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ileana D'Cruz shares a cute moment with son Koa

After having worked in several Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, Indian actor Ileana D'Cruz had stepped away from work after giving birth to her firstborn Koa Phoenix Dolan. Recently, the actor went on her first outing with her son and also shared a heartwarming picture on Instagram. The actor can be seen waving out to Koa, while the caption read, 'Baby and Mama first day out. Grabbing lunch.'

In her Instagram story, Ileana can be seen in a white dress and denim jacket. At the same time, she has kept Koa in a black baby stroller. Her fans are gushing over the photo as they shared the picture on various social media on Instagram and X (previously called Twitter). Before this, Ileana had shared some lovely pictures while playing with her son. Fans and many celebrities had expressed their love in the comments section.

Ileana D'Cruz welcomed baby boy in August

Actor Ileana D'Cruz became a mother on August 1st this year. She took to her Instagram and shared the first picture of her son and revealed that they have named him Koa Phoenix Dolan. Along with this, the Barfi actor keeps sharing small updates on social media related to her son.

For the unversed, ever since Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy, fans have been curious to know who is the father of her child. Though the actor has never talked about this openly. However, she chose to share a blurry photo of him on social media. Reports claim that Ileana married to Michael Dolan in May this year. He is an British businessman and also happens to be Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's brother.

