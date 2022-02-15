Amid Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad's dating rumours, actor's ex-wife Sussanne Khan shares post for her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad

Gossip mills have been churning ever since Bollywood celebs Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted walking out hand-in-hand of a restaurant. In the latest update, Sussanne Khan, an interior designer and former wife of Hrithik took to her Instagram account to share an appreciative post for Saba. Sussanne posted a video of the musician-actress performing live on stage at an event in Mumbai.

"What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink (sic)." Suzzanne wrote over the photo. Thanking her for the same, Saba shared the post on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

Meanwhile, Sussanne has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with Arslan Goni. Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2004. Ten years later, in 2014 the couple separated. They have two sons together -- Hridhaan and Hrehaan Roshan.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Vikram Vedha'. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in lead role, with Radhika Apte in a crucial part. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well.

A cult film in its own right 'Vikram Vedha' is a neo-noir action crime thriller film. Based on the Indian meta-folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. This original Tamil blockbuster starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

He also has 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.