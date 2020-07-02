Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN Here's how Sara Ali Khan's 'happy place' inside her house looks like

Just like every other Bollywood celebrity, actress Sara Ali Khan has also been quarantining with her family including mother, Amrita Singh, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and dog Fuffy at her house in Mumbai. Every now and then, she keeps on treating her fans with pictures on her social media to give glimpses about what she's up to. Yet again, she did the same when she shared certain photos on her Instagram handle and stories in which she showed everyone her favourite spot at her house. Her 'happy place' is so pretty that it will brighten up your day! It is one of those corners having a pink couch having a reading table, a pile of books, and a cuppa on it. And to top it up, the place had quirky curtains and a huge window giving a perfect view from outside apart from the sunlight pouring in.

Not only this, she even shared a few photos of herself laying on a couch having two decorative wooden boxes stacked behind. Painted in bright colours, one of them had 'My happy place' written on it. Her photos seem to have been taken at the same spot that she showed earlier. Along with the photos, she shared another example of 'Sara ki shayari,' as she wrote, "Colour pop. Time to shop. Track pants or a sexy crop. Purple lipstick cap on top. Hair inside post chop chop. Sara ki shayari will never stop."

Have a look at her photos here:

Image Source : INSTA Sara's happy place

Both Sara and Ibrahim have been keeping themselves busy by indulging in regular workout sessions, the videos, and photos of which they keep on sharing on social media. Check out some of them here:

Not only this, their adorable TikTok and Knock Knock videos are worth a laugh.

Earlier this week, she was papped outside filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s office. She is all set to work in the upcoming romantic drama Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sara Ali Khan spotted outside Aanand L Rai's office

Image Source : YIGEN SHAH Sara Ali Khan spotted outside Aanand L Rai's office

Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. She is awaiting the release of David Dhawan directorial Coolie No 1 remake, which stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The film was slated to release on May 1 but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage