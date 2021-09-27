Honsla Rakh: SidNaaz fans imagine how Sidharth Shukla would have reacted to Shehnaaz Gill's trailer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming film 'Honsla Rakh'. After teasing them with intriguing posters, and teasers, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film on Monday. Going by the trailer, the film seems to be a fun ride. The trailer opens with Diljit and Shehnaaz enjoying a romantic date at a restaurant when they are interrupted by a crying baby. Soon after, the Punjabi actress is seen with a baby bump. The duo consults the lawyer and couldn't agree upon the child's custody as none of them wants to take responsibility. ​As we move forward, the singer-actor is seen taking care of his baby and keeps the name 'Honsla'. The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal.

The trailer has met with a positive response from fans. While Diljit's fans can't stop praising the actor, Shehnaaz's fans are imagining how late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was a close friend of the actress would have reacted to the Honsla Rakh's trailer.

"Le sidharth getting excited to watch her baby's first ever movie glimpse," wrote a fan sharing a picture of Sidharth from Bigg boss 13. "Let hope fill your heart with peace @ishehnaaz_gill Hoping for good days ahead. Hoping for the happiness. Hoping for the better," wrote another.

"Baby steps....And what a role to grab. I was scared...But hasn't she grown in leaps and bounds... Khede ki friend haanFace with tears of joy.. Oh Sidharth how proud and happy u must be...And Shehnaaz Shehnaaz tune cha jaana hai Kudiye.. Diljit is awesome..storyline jhakas.. superhit..," tweeted a third user.

Here's how more reacted to the trailer of Honsla Rakh:

Honsla Rakh is set to hit the screens on October 15. There were reports that Shehnaaz Gill is set to return to the sets to shoot for a song for her Punjabi film. She was supposed to shoot the song in London with Diljit Dosanjh on September 15. However, Sidharth's death left her heartbroken. The producers claimed that they are willing to let the actress grieve and recover.