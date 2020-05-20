Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ JRNTR Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Adorable family moments of RRR actor with wife Lakshmi Pranathi and sons (In Pics)

Telugu superstar Jr NTR aka Tarak is celebrating his 37th birthday today. NTR is the grandson of Telugu actor and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. However, he created a niche for himself with his power-packed performances in films such as Simhadri, Aadi, Student No 1, Yamadonga, Temper, Jai Lava Kusa and many more. The actor has consistently been successful in winning the hearts of the masses in a career spanning almost two decades. Jr NTR, who is regarded as one one of the most bankable stars in the Telugu film industry, is also known to be a family man. On the occasion of RRR actor's birthday, let's have a look at some of the priceless family moments that the actor spent with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and sons Abhay and Bhargav.

Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi got married on May 5, 2011, in a royal wedding in Hyderabad. The couple was blessed with their first son Abhay Ram on July 22, 2014.

Four years later, Jr NTR and Pranathi became parents once again on June 14 2018 to their younger son Bhargav Ram.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@JRNTR Jr NTR 's kids

Image Source : INSATGRAM/@JRNTR JR NTR with family

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ JRNTR Junior NTR with son Bhargav

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's upcoming big-budget flick, RRR. In the film, he shares screen space with Ram Charan for the first time. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will also make their Telugu debut with the film. RRR is a fictitious tale about two Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

