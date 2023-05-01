Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: ‘VidaaMuyarchi’, actor ‘AK62’ title unveiled on big day!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJITHKUMARFP Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: ‘VidaaMuyarchi’, actors ‘AK62’ title unveiled on big day!

Today (May 1) marks the 52nd birthday of South superstar Ajith Kumar. The title of his upcoming film, AK 62, was revealed on this memorable occasion. The film's directors unveiled the title of Ajith's next project, VidaaMuyarchi, in a title poster.

It was further revealed that the film will be directed by Magiz Thirumeni. In the poster, the title can be seen written over a circular maze. "Efforts Never Fail" was mentioned as the tagline of Ajith's upcoming film. The title Vidaa Muyarchi means determination in Tamil.

See,

The film's production house, Lyca Productions, took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, "Wishing the man of Persistence, Passion and Hard work. Our dearest #AjithKumar sir a Happy B'day. It’s time for Celebration now...! Our next film with Mr. #AK is titled #VidaaMuyarchi. "EFFORTS NEVER FAIL" and will be directed by the cult filmmaker #MagizhThirumeni. #HBDAjithkumar #LycaProductions #விடாமுயற்சி #EffortsNeverFail." Take a look at the tweet below:

More About VidaaMuyarchi

Lyca Productions has backed Ajith Kumar's Vidaa Muyarchi. Vignesh Shivan was scheduled to direct the picture at first, but he was fired owing to creative issues with the producers. "AK62 is a disappointment for me," he remarked. Ajith Kumar's side makes no mistakes. Production is dissatisfied with the second part. I am glad that someone like Magizh Thirumeni was given the opportunity." Anirudh, a South music composer, and Nirav Shah, a cinematographer, are reconnecting with the actor for Magizh Thirumeni's directorial. This is the former's third cooperation with the latter, following Vedalam (2015) and Vivegam (2017). The film will soon go into production. It is expected to be released in mid-2023.

