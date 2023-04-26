Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn desires to work with Jr NTR, says 'That Guy from RRR...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE James Gunn and Jr NTR

'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn has shared that he desires to work with RRR-fame Jr NTR, and said the actor was 'amazing' and 'cool' in the film. The director was one of the many international filmmakers who praised RRR last year. The director was asked if he could introduce an Indian actor into the Guardians universe, who it would be. Replying to the same, the Gunn said he would love to work with the guy from 'RRR' 'with all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything'.

The director said, “Who is the guy from RRR that’s so good… What’s his name? RRR, the big one from last year? With all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything? That guy!" he said, referring to Jr NTR. “I would love to work with that guy someday. So amazing, so cool," he added. When asked if he had a particular role for him in mind, James confessed, “I don’t know, I would have to figure that one out. That would take a little while."

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's RRR has taken Indian Cinema to the global level. The film created history after winning an Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The song is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. Earlier, the singers gave a live performance. It was a goosebump moment for all when Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track. American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb also grooved on the track. Deepika Padukone, who is one of the presenters at Oscars 2023, introduced the song to the audience and called it a 'banger'.

About RRR

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR follows the story of two freedom fighters portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. From smashing box office records worldwide to bagging prestigious awards across the globe, the epic action drama continues to make waves months after its release. The film was released in October last year.

RRR revolves around the friendship and battle of two fictionalized Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), against the British Raj. It was produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment.

