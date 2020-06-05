Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA/MALAIKA/MALLIKA Friday Treat: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora to Mallika Sherawat, B'town beauties amaze fans with their photos

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, social media is a perfect option to connect with everyone and keep yourself entertained. The Instagram posts of your favourite celebrities have increased significantly in the past few months. From sharing their quarantine routine to creative activities, throwback photos, to Instagram live videos, we have seen it all. On Friday as well, a similar thing happened when our Bollywood beauties took to their social media handles and posted pretty selfies and throwback photos. Wondering about whom we are talking about? Well, they are none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and the sizzling Mallika Sherawat who treated their fans with their latest photos. Seen them yet?

'Jab We Met' actress Kareena Kapoor shared a sun-kissed yet sweaty selfie which spoke about how she is working hard to burn off that extra weight she must have gained during this break. It seems like she is preparing herself for the shooting of her films, which have now been allowed by the Maharashtra government with the necessary precautions. Wearing a black t-shirt, Kareena tied up her hair in a bun and wrote alongside, "Dear fat, prepare to die.... Xoxo, me."

Coming to Malaika's photo, it was a throwback post which also featured her sister Amrita Arora. The photo was surprisingly taken 15 years back but both looked glamorous just like the present time. On one hand where the 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' star pulled off a colourful dress, her sister made a style statement in her black attire. Captioning the Instagram post, Malaika wrote, "This day that year ... #15yearsago #fridayflashback @amuaroraofficial(ps same smile , same pose )"

Last but definitely not the least, the 43-year-old Mallika took a trip down the memory lane and shared a photo of herself from her school days. She wrote a lot of hashtags along with her photo that described how her life back then was. Mallika wrote, "Pic from my school days just popped up #flashbackfriday #flashback #schoolgirl #photooftheday #cute #love #girl #cool #swag #me #instagood #igers #likeforlikes #followme #happy #carefree #carefreedays #memories."

Interesting right? Let us know which one's post impressed you the most!

