Flooding in Amitabh Bachchan’s 'vulnerable' Janak office as Cyclone Tauktae hits Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae as hit Mumbai. Heavy rainfalls have lashed the city, trees are uprooted and there has been flooding in many parts of the city. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog describing how his office Janak has also been affected by the cyclone. Sharing a note, he informed Tauktae has flooded the space and blown away staff shelters at his place. The actoralso had to lend his clothes to his staff workers for carrying out their duties.

"There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone .. the pounding and thr lashing rains all day .. trees fell, leakages all over , flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office .. impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain , ripped apart .. sheds and shelters for some staff blown away," he wrote in his blog adding, "BUT the spirit of fight impregnable .. all hands on deck .. stepping out , repairing , preventing helping in extenuating circumstances drenched .. but on it (sic)."

Lauding his staff the actor mentioned how they have been work tirelessly despite the havoc caused by cyclone Tauktae. "Staff simply amazing in such conditions .. their uniforms wet and dripping but they continue .. gave them dress changes urgently in this strife, from my own wardrobe and now they proudly move about as Chelsea and Jaipur Pink Panther supporters .. !!! in their team shirts and T’s .. some afloat in them and some squeezing their shape into them," he wrote.

Earlier, Bachchan had warned all against the effects of cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai. "The winds and the rain of Cyclone Tauktae lashes us with intense ferocity .. my prayers for all to be safe and protected," Bachchan tweeted early on Monday.

Further, informing about how the cyclone has been named, the veteran actor wrote in his blog on Sunday: "The word 'tauktae' .. the naming of storms cyclones typhoons et all are taken up and suggested by the countries in the region and this name has been given by Myanmar, erstwhile Burma, which is the name of a vocal lizard."

