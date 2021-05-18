Celina Jaitly shares post for Adline Castelino, recalls her own Miss Universe journey 20 years back

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CELINA JAITLY Celina Jaitly, Adline Castelino

Andrea Meza from Mexico was crowned the title of Miss Universe 2021 this year. Whereas Adline Castelino was the third runner-up at this year’s Miss Universe pageant, taking to Instagram, actress Celina Jaitly congratulated her for the feat and recalled her Miss Universe journey. Celina was also the third runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant in 2001. Sharing a throwback picture, Celina said that it took India two decades to ‘reach this position again’.

She posted a collage on Instagram with her and Castelino's photo from the beauty pageant and captioned it as, "When I became Ms Universe 2001 - Runners Up, I did not realise it would take 20 years for India to reach this position again,” she wrote, adding, “Hearty congratulations to @adline_castelinofficial on nailing the runners up for India, congratulations @missdivaorg @missindiaorg Its great to see India back in the game. @missuniverse #india #missindia #celinajaitly #celina #celinajaitley #adlinecastelino #missuniverse.”

Meanwhile, Adline Castelino, who earlier won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020 title, emerged as the 3rd runner up at the 69th edition of the Miss Universe contest.

Castelino, born and raised in Kuwait, had penned down a heartfelt note on her journey through a video clip posted on social media. She had written: "If I could pen down this feeling without getting overwhelmed about how I felt as I stood there witnessing people around the world cheering, flags waving high and even if I missed seeing , I felt like I was home.

"I thought of you India and what we are going through. The love that people give you when they are hurting themselves is the purest form of love one can experience. I'm grateful to you that at a young age I have experienced that and if I could only show you what I saw that day! I saw hope, a hope that will be ours soon."

Brazil's Julia Gama was named the first runner up while Janick Maceta from Peru was the second runner up at the pageant.

