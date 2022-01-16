Fans call Zayn Malik 'Expensive Kabir Singh' as he shares new look months after break up with Gigi Hadid

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAYN, KABIRSINGHKIBANDI Zayn Malik; Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

Highlights Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid started dating in November 2015

The duo broke up last year in October

Malik and Hadid will co-parent their daughter Khai, who was born in September 2020

Zayn Malik sent the social media into a meltdown after he debuted his new bearded look on Instagram on Saturday. The former One Direction singer took to the photo-sharing app and treated fans to the look. The post is Zayn first post in 2022. Coincidentally, it also marked the singer's new look after his split from Gigi Hadid in October last year. the photo is a side profile shot in which Zayn is seen wearing round-framed sunglasses with his full-grown beard on full display. While fans are showering him with compliments and loving his new look desi fans were reminded of Kabir Singh, popular character from Shahid Kapoor's film of the same name.

An Instagram user tagged Zayn as 'expensive Kabir Singh' while another commented on his post writing, "Break up ke baad Zayn bhai toh Kabir Singh bante jaa raha hai. The look also reminded some of Allu Arjun's latest hit Pushpa and Hrithik Roshan's recently released look from the upcoming film Vikram Vedha. Check out Zayn pic here:

For the unversed, Singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid reportedly split following the singer's altercation with the model's mother Yolanda. Sources told People magazine, Malik and Hadid will now co-parent their daughter Khai, who was born in September 2020.

The news came after it was reported that Hadid's mother Yolanda claimed Malik "struck" her, an allegation that Malik has denied.

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," he told TMZ.

Malik also issued a statement on Twitter, asking for privacy for the sake of his daughter Khai.

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in.

A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," he said.

Referring to his dispute with Hadid's mother Yolanda, Malik said the matter is "private". "It seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," he concluded the statement.

Malik, 28 and Hadid, 26, started dating in November 2015. They announced their split in March 2018, but rekindled their romance soon. In January 2019, they broke up once again but got back together by the end of the year.