Ezra Miller breaks silence on harassment allegations; actor shares note on Instagram

Ezra Miller and controversies have always gone hand in hand. But lately, with the recent release of his film The Flash, the disputes have come to an end. Despite the DC movie’s struggle to keep up with the numbers at the box office, his fans are quite happy with his performance. In a series of recent events, Ezra Miller finally opened up about the harassment order they received after it officially expired in the state of Massachusetts.

The protective order, which was originally set to expire on Saturday, was granted last year after Shannon Guin accused Ezra Miller of creating a nuisance and acting inappropriately towards her 12-year-old child.

Ezra Miller took to Instagram and shared a long post, “I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood outside beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted.”

Miller also added, “Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families, and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services”.

He concluded the post with, “Finally, to all you many beings in this world who have had the enormous courage to see me through it all and make it here with me- I will spend a long time trying to explain to you what it has meant to have your support. You have my undying gratitude, admiration, and love”.

Miller’s lawyer, Marissa Elkins also issued a statement addressing the untrue allegations.

Elkins mentioned that “Frustratingly for Ezra, Guin lodged her false allegations at a time when Ezra was struggling with significant mental health issues and was unable to come to court to defend themselves against the spurious claims made by this individual.”

Regarding the allegations, Ezra Miller, who uses their pronouns as They/Them/Theirs was harassed and accused of inappropriately treating a non-binary child and creating trouble for the family.

But this is not the first time, Miller has been accused of acting inappropriately towards a minor. In June 2022, the parents of an 18-year-old in North Dakota alleged that Miller exhibited cult-like behavior while using emotional and psychological manipulation to groom their child from age 12.

Since 2020, Miller has been embroiled in various legal scandals involving charges ranging from harassment and assault to trespassing and burglary. Some of the charges were eventually dropped as part of plea deals the actor has struck in multiple states.

