Exclusive: Paresh Rawal talks about Chandrayaan 3, Dream Girl 2 and much more

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry. Whatever role he plays, he brings life to that character. It's his simplicity and natural acting skills that captivate the hearts of fans. Paresh Rawal speaks about the film Dream Girl 2, the latest feat achieved by India, about Chandrayaan 3 and much more exclusive.

Question: Tell me one thing that connects you with the audience?

I am very thankful to him for his love, his respect, and his loyalty, along with my responsibility increases, you tighten the script because now the time has changed a lot because of the lockdown, and there has been a lot of change for any artist. If it is understood that we will do it, then it will work on the stench of startup, then it is not possible, the audience will ignore you completely. So, one is my responsibility towards the fan and also towards myself, so I understand that I should choose such a script, which is changing for me as well as for the audience. There should also be newness and I can do my best in that field.

Question: What was your reaction when you met Pooja Jo Offset on the set?

I think this is a debut film for me, for the first time I am working with Ekta ji and Balaji, and for me, Ekta ji ki izzat bahut hai Cake Akeli Lady has made an entire empire. Call it a girl, call it a woman, or call it a lady. In how many competitions he has made this umpire stand, I salute him, this is the first time to worked with him. And secondly, I am a big fan of Ayushmann Khurrana. There is an artist who chooses different types of films. He doesn't even hesitate to take a back seat. Because he is not an insecure actor. Not that I am a hero, I look everywhere, not at all.

And the variety of films that he does, he has a very short career, so far, he has come, I have been a big fan of him.

Question: How do you see comedy today if writers like Raat come to the fore?

The nature of comedy has changed a lot, now that buffoonery will not work, that will not work. Double-meaning comedy should not be kept at all. You laugh at someone's physical deformity that she is a girl, she is fat, this filth which was there will not work now. Racism will not work; it has become a very good thing. And now I will give an example, Tiku Sharda came from Kapil Sharma's show, Sunil Grover, such a good actor, he has raised the level so much that if you do not do this type of comedy, people will not enjoy it. Now you can see that OTT has come, standup comedians have come, one after the other.

Question: How does Abba see change in films?

Now people have become free that anything will work, but no, now it will not work at all. It is in audience mode, if it is decided by the audience and wants to watch, then it will be seen. I think the duration of the star who will become or will be now will not be as long as the previous level. You'll be a Friday-to-Friday star. Because now you can watch on OTT as well. The kind of work Manoj Bajpayee is doing, the kind of work KK Menon is doing, they are doing such a good job, they are not needed in the film. Films will work only if you give a good role, otherwise, there is something for them too. He is also getting a chance to act, and good work is also being done. And to assume that the flowers are in bloom now is not a good thing.

Question: Have you seen OMG 2?

No, I have not seen it, I will see. If produced now, shall we see?

Question: Will the transition of OMG 2 go ahead?

Yes, it will go ahead.

Question: Talking about the upcoming films, Hera Pheri is coming and tell something about your films?

Yes, Welcome to Jungle is coming. Awara Pagal Deewana is also coming. Right now, some people are making part 2 and later they will make part 1.

Question: How will we see Babu Bhai in Hera Pheri, will we see him only as Babu Bhai?

Hopefully, something will change because according to me there is only one sequel which I believe is for the last 10, or 15 years. That is Munna Bhai MBBS's Lage Raho Munna Bhai. If you want to make a sequel, make it like this. Such a big character with the goodwill of 150 to 200 crores, pick them up and put them anywhere, in a different story with a different backdrop, with a different problem, the audience will go with them, the audience would like to see them, but if the setup is the same, then the jokes will keep changing. A little does not fill the stomach. The course will get the love of the audience because it is a superb character. Aur filmi flavour hai agar ho gaya toh bahut majaa ajayega.

Question: Paresh ji tell a little bit about your character?

What I said was my jai. And sometimes what happens is that you don't get to chew much meat, but I enjoyed doing as much as I could. Being a character out of line with the story will not benefit the story and will not benefit the actor at all. So, I say Ek Rath Ho Ke Hum Baha Rahein with the story.

Question: Which is the dialogue of the film that tickles you the most?

There is a dialogue between Vijay Rawat sir who says, 'Uske koi gali na de, tumne apni beti di di'. This is dangerous dialogue.

