Don 3: Ranveer Singh REACTS playing don after Amitabh Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan; call them 'G.O.A.Ts'

Don 3: Ranveer Singh has been announced as the new don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Director Farhan Akhtar officially announced that the actor will be headlining the third instalment of the most loved franchise. Following this, Ranveer took to his social media handles and shared a long post on August 10.

Calling Amitabh Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan the G.O.A.Ts of Indian cinema, Ranveer wrote, "Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream."

With his magnetic presence, undeniable talent, and a penchant for delivering memorable performances, Ranveer Singh is ready to replace Shah Rukh Khan into the new interpretation of this larger-than-life character, who is once again the target of ‘11 mulkon ki police’. In the teaser, Ranveer can be seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lights up a cigarette, introduces himself as Don, and then turns to face the camera. He donned a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorizes it with leather boots and matching sunglasses.

"I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years. Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction," the caption further reads.

Ranveer, who hopes to make Big B and SRK, added, "My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you...in and as...’Don’,” the actor concluded.

For the unversed, Don starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit. Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in ‘Don 2’. Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

