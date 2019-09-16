Deepika Padukone shares adorable meme depicting her relationship with hubby Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are counted amongst one of the most lovable couples of the B’town. From standing out from the crown in their unique attires to posting funny comments on each other’s picture, the duo has been giving us some serious couple goals since the inception of their relations. Yet again the same happened when the Chhapaak actress took to her social media handle to share a meme depicting the type of relationship the two shares.

The meme shows two characters a boy and a girl eating together. In the first half of the picture, the girl who says, 'I can't finish the rest' throws all of the remaining food in her partner's mouth who was already full in the second picture. The picture has been shared on her Instagram with a caption that read, "that’s us... @ranveersingh." Have a look at the picture here:

Deepika was recently in Delhi where wearing an all-white avatar, she launched her first-ever lecture series on mental health. She has been quite vocal about mental health and during a conversation with the media, she said, "I think the conversation has opened up (on mental health). I don't think there's as much stigma as there used to be four years ago. But we certainly have a long way to go in terms of creating more awareness. I think that's where we need to keep the conversation alive."

The event was graced by Deepika's parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala, sister Anisha Padukone, actress Sharmila Tagore, key stakeholders and decision-makers from different sectors. Deepika's 'Live Love Laugh Foundation' was opened in 2015 and it creates awareness about stress, anxiety, and depression.

During the incident, a funny moment took place when the actress forgot that she is a wife too. She began her speech by saying that she is a daughter, a sister and an actor but soon somebody prompted and reminded her that she is now Ranveer Singh's wife too to which she quickly agreed. Have a look at the video here:

The couple got married in 2018 in Italy where both Sindhi and Konkani traditions took place in the presence of their family and close friends. The actor will next be seen together in the film 83 where Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika will play her onscreen wife.

