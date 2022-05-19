At Cannes, a day in life of jury member Deepika Padukone | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone who recently made headlines as the only Indian on the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury has a packed schedule at the French Riviera. Having wrapped her commitments on home turf, Deepika jetted off the Cannes where she commenced her jury duty. The actress, who represents India at the world’s most prestigious film gathering and one of the most widely publicised cultural events in the world, has a busy two weeks ahead.

Deepika's Two days at Cannes Film Festival

The actress' first day at Cannes included a meeting with the jury for the first time over an intimate dinner, it was followed by a debrief with the jury President, French actor Vincent Lindon where they discussed the screenings, red carpet appearances and meetings planned over the coming two weeks. A large part of Deepika's first day went into fittings. She made headlines and received a thumbs up from the fashion police, for her sequined mini dress from Louis Vuitton's Fall 2021 collection, during the first introduction to the press. Also read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone looks divine in Sabyasachi couture saree at red carpet, see pics



For her second look, Deepika opted for a shimmery Sabyasachi outfit on the red carpet. The actress turned up in a golden and black coloured saree inspired by the majestic Bengal tiger. The Bajirao Mastani actress’s makeup gave major retro vibes. She opted for bold make-up. Her dramatic winger eyeliner served as the major highlight of her look.

Deepika Padukone's Cannes' address

The actress said she is grateful to be serving on the Cannes Film Festival jury panel but hopes for a time when India will be as prestigious a cinema centre as the city located on the French Riviera. Deepika said India needs to back homegrown talent with "conviction". One day India won't have to be at Cannes, Cannes will be in India, says Deepika Padukone

"We have a long way to go as a country. I feel really proud as an Indian to represent the country but when we look back at the 75 years of Cannes there are a handful of Indian films or actors or talent that has been able to make it. I feel collectively as a nation we have the talent, ability and we just need conviction. There will come a day, I truly believe, where India won't have to be at Cannes, Cannes will be in India," Padukone said.