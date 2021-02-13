Deepika Padukone calls out troll who abuse her on Instagram, says 'Your family must be soo proud'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA.PADUKONE.FANPAGE Deepika Padukone calls out troll who abuse her on Instagram

Boss lady Deepika Padukone knows how to give an epic reply to those who try to troll her. While the actress is not interactive on her social media, on Saturday she gave it back to a troll who was continuously abusing her. By sending direct messages to the actress, the troll abused Deepika after which the actress took a screenshot and shared it on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone wrote, "Wow! Your family & friends must be soo proud of you," along with a slow claps GIF.

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid and most successful celebrities in Bollywood. She started her career with Om Shanti Om in 2007. Other than her films, Deepika is a stern advocate of spreading awareness about mental health. In 2015, she has set up a foundation named The Live Love Laugh Foundation which creates awareness about stress, anxiety and depression. She strictly advises everyone to not let the negativity overshadow their senses but always try and find happiness in little things.

Earlier during Live, Love, Laugh - a lecture series with Deepika, she said, "I think the conversation has opened up (on mental health). I don't think there's as much stigma as there used to be four years ago. But we certainly have a long way to go in terms of creating more awareness. I think that's where we need to keep the conversation alive."

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan recently announced his collaboration with Deepika for their new film titled Fighter. Reportedly, it is going to be a grand action film. Hrithik took to his Instagram account and shared, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride. #SiddharthAnand"

Besides that, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 where husband Ranveer Singh plays former World Cup-winning captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev. Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi Dev. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Also, the actress has a pan-India film opposite South superstar Prabhas, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.