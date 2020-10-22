COVID positive actor Rajasekhar not critical but fighting hard, daughter Shivathmika gives health update

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CINEMAPICHIMAMA COVID positive actor Rajasekhar not critical but fighting hard

Covid-infected senior Tollywood actor Rajasekhar is not critical, said his actress-daughter Shivathmika Rajasekhar on Thursday. "I cannot thank you all enough for your love and wishes. But please know he is not critical. He is stable and getting better. Please do not spread fake news," said Shivathmika. "Though it is proving to be difficult", she said her father has been fighting hard.

"We believe that it is your prayers, love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going. I am here asking you to pray for nanna's (dad) speedy recovery. With your love, he will come out stronger," she said.

Dear All.

Nanna's fight with covid has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard.

We believe that it is your prayers love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going.

I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna's speedy recovery!

With your love, he'll come out stronger💖🙏 — Shivathmika Rajashekar (@ShivathmikaR) October 22, 2020

I cannot thank you all enough for your love and wishes!

But please know, he is not critical.. he is stable and getting better!

We just need your prayers and positivity💖

Thank you once again💖

Do not panic

Please do not spread fake news💜 — Shivathmika Rajashekar (@ShivathmikaR) October 22, 2020

On Saturday, Rajasekhar confirmed that his entire family has tested positive for Coronavirus. "The news is true that Jeevitha, Kids and I have tested positive for corona and are currently being treated in the hospital. Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon! Thank you !," he said. The statement comes at a time when a lot of speculations were being made about Rajasekhar's health status.

The news is true that Jeevitha, Kids and I have tested positive for corona and are currently being treated in the hospital.

Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon!

Thank you ! — Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) October 17, 2020

Soon after Rajasekhar's tweet, many fans and celebrities came forward to wish for his speedy recovery and flooded the internet with wishes.

(With IANS inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage