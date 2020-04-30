COVID-19 survivor Kanika Kapoor can’t donate her plasma for other patients. Here’s why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM COVID-19 survivor Kanika Kapoor can’t donate her plasma for other patients

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor has returned home after getting treatment for coronavirus in Lucknow. The actress tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20th, soon after she returned from London. She was then kept under isolation and was discharged after three negative tests for the virus. Now that the actor is doing good, she decided to donate her plasma for the vaccine to treat other coronavirus patients but she cannot because of low haemoglobin. A senior official King George’s Medical University told DNA, "Blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined and almost all parameters about plasma donation were found to be appropriate. However, the haemoglobin quantity was found less than the standard. Hence, she has to wait for a few days for plasma donation."

The report further quoted, Dr. Tulika Chandra, Head of Department of Transfusion Medicine said, "The blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined for plasma donation, and it was found positive. But she has to wait for some time."

Soon after Kanika Kapoor tested positive, she got surrounded by a number of controversies related to her travel history and for skipping screening at the airport. An FIR was also lodged against her for endangering the lives of other people by going out for parties rather than staying following home quarantine. A few days ago, Kanika finally broke her silence and issued a statement regarding her travel history.

She wrote, "every person that I have come in contact with be it in UK, Mumbai or Lukcjnow has shown no symptoms of COVID-19, in fact, all those tested have been negative." She further clarified that she traveled from UK to Mumbai on 10 March and underwent screening, however, when she traveled to Lucknow to meet her family the next day, there was no screening facility for domestic flight passengers. Kanika also made it clear that she did not host a party but attended a friend's lunch and dinner on 15th March.

Kanika was the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the deadly virus in the country. In a statement on Instagram, which she later deleted, Kanika narrated how she developed signs of flu on her return from London. She claimed that she was unaware of the Coronavirus infection until she tested positive.

