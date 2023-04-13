Chiranjeevi heaps praises on Nani-Keerthy Suresh's blockbuster Dasara; calls them 'Mahanati'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHIRANJEEVI Chiranjeevi heaps praises on Dasara

Nani and Keerthy Suresh's latest offering Dasara is enjoying a dream run at the box office. From getting lauded for his performance to the film setting cash registers ringing, Nani's Telugu film witnessed a glorious opening worldwide. The movie, which released on March 30, has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience and has set new records in the Telugu film industry. Now, megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and heaped praises on Dasara and lauded Nani and Keerthy.

Chiranjeevi said that Nani 'killed' with his makeover and Keerthy Suresh did justice to her character Vennela. "Dear Nani, CONGRATULATIONS “Watched ‘Dasara’! What a brilliant film!! You killed it with your makeover & performance “& Amazed to know this is @Odela_Srikanth 's first directorial. Appreciate his superb craftsmanship. Our ‘Mahanati’ @Keerthy_Official is just Wow!! The young @DheekshithS also held his own. @Music_Santosh rocked! Kudos to the entire team of 'DASARA'."

Overwhelmed with his love and appreciation, Nani replied, "You will always be our Megastar sir. Not just onscreen but megastar for the mega heart you have in always being there for Cinema and for everyone who belong to it."

The Srikanth Odela directorial venture is turning out to be a smashing hit in domestic as well as overseas markets. Dasara marked the pan-India debut of Nani. Though the movie opened on a slow note in other languages, it is picking up slowly with positive word of mouth. The film produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas banner has hit the magical mark and earned $2 million in the United States.

About Dasara

The Telugu film aims to bring focus on the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Also starring Keethy Suresh in the lead, Dasara is directed by debutant Srikanth Odhela and is touted to be one of the most crucial films of Nani’s career.

Dasara has an extraordinary storyline and some note-worthy performances. The film sees music by Santosh Narayanan, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Naveen Nooli with writing by Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi and Vamsi Krishna P apart from Srikanth.

